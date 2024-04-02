Apple Blocks Jon Stewart from Interviewing FTC Chairwoman for Podcast

Comedian and activist Jon Stewart reveals that Apple blocked him from interviewing Lina Kahn, chairwoman of the Federal Trade Commission, for his podcast. Stewart questions why Apple is afraid to have these conversations in the public sphere.

