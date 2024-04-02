Apple Asked Jon Stewart Not to Interview FTC Chair Lina Khan

Jon Stewart reveals that Apple asked him not to interview FTC Chair Lina Khan while he was working with Apple TV+. Stewart returned to his role as host of 'The Daily Show' in February after leaving Apple. He said Apple requested him not to have Khan as a guest on a podcast. During an episode of 'The Daily Show', Stewart asked Khan why Apple might be afraid to have certain conversations in public.

Khan mentioned the dangers of concentrating power and decision-making in a small number of companies

