Apple Appeals ITC Ban on Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 Sales

There was no question that Apple would appeal when the International Trade Commission banned Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 sales last year. Well, if you’ve got some time, you can now read all 916 pages of Apple ’s appeal to the Federal Circuit. A quick recap: the Apple Watch ban centers around whether Apple infringed upon medical device-maker Masimo ’s pulse oximetry patents.

The ITC sided with Masimo, concluding that Apple had infringed their patents, and that the infringement was harming domestic industry. The ITC is an agency similar to a court that often deals with imported “articles” that may or may not violate intellectual property law. The word “article” matters more than you’d think, since the statute that created the ITC specifies that it has jurisdiction over “article

