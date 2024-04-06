Apple Allows Game Emulators in iOS App Store

Apple made an unexpected change to its guidelines for reviewing apps in the iOS App Store which now allows for developers to essentially offer game emulators within the marketplace. This means that iPhone and iPad owners who've longed for some of the emulation options for older games that Android users have been enjoying for years may soon finally have some emulators to pick from.

That's all dependent on people actually putting emulators in the App Store, however, as well as apps' abilities to ride the fine line that's usually associated with emulating games old and new. The updated App Store guidelines from Apple were shared on Friday. In a section of those guidelines dedicated to chatbots, mini games, and in our case here, emulators, Apple opened the door for emulation on iOS devices. "Apps may offer certain software that is not embedded in the binary, specifically HTML5 mini apps and mini games, streaming games, chatbots, and plug-ins," Apple sai

