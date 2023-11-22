Apple Adds RCS Support to iMessage, Improving Texting Between iPhone and Android

Apple quietly announcing plans to add RCS support to the iPhone's Message app wasn't on my bingo card for this year. The way the confirmation came out of the blue on Thursday afternoon was all the more surprising. Apple is finally adding RCS support to iMessage, which should improve texting between iPhone users and Androids. But this won't change the way the Messages app works on iPhone. iMessage text will still be sent over the internet, complete with end-to-end encryption.

RCS messages will appear green on iPhone, rather than another color, to differentiate them from iMessage and the SMS/MMS standard. RCS texts will not be encrypted. Also, Apple is embracing the RCS standard that the GSMA developed, and that's a key detail here. It's not Google's RCS, which supports end-to-end encryption, but the unencrypted standard that carriers use. Does that mean the blue vs. green war will continue to rage on? Blue and green bubbles will continue to exist Some Android users might say that Apple announcing RCS support means that Google and Samsung wo





BGR » / 🏆 234. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Google writes to regulators with the hope that they will force Apple to support RCSAlan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 11 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

tvOS 17.2 adds 3D movie support ahead of Apple Vision Pro releaseDespite the revamped Apple TV app on tvOS 17.2, it seems the first beta of the Apple TV system has added support for 3D movies.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Apple is making a change to its subscriptions users won’t likeIt includes Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 248. / 63 Read more »

Apple hikes prices of Apple TV+ and Apple News+, following Netflix and Disney increaseThe per month price of Apple TV+ has been increased by $3 to $9.99, while Apple News+ has been priced at $12.99, up from $9.99.

Source: nypost - 🏆 91. / 67 Read more »

Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and Apple TV+ get more expensiveCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »

Google uses Play Store to promote RCS to Apple usersJohanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends.

Source: PhoneArena - 🏆 322. / 59 Read more »