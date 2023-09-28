Appeals court will not delay Donald Trump civil fraud trial

A New York appeals court on Thursday refused to delay Donald Trump's scheduled Oct. 2 civil fraud trial, after the former U.S. president accused the trial judge of wrongly refusing to throw out most of the case. It also lifted a Sept. 14 order by Justice David Friedman to put the trial on hold while it considered Trump's motion. Friedman was part of Thursday's panel.

The panel ruled two days after state court Justice Arthur Engoron found that Trump and his family business

overvalued his assets and net worth in order to obtain better terms on loans and insurance. Trump had been sued in September 2022 by state Attorney General Letitia James, whohim, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others of "staggering fraud" in how they valued properties.

James is seeking at least $250 million in penalties, a ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in New York, and a five-year commercial real estate ban against Trump and the Trump Organization. headtopics.com

Lawyers for Trump and the other defendants were not immediately available for comment. James' office had no immediate comment. The case is unrelated to the four criminal indictments that Trump faces, including for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to all, and cast litigation against him as part of a politically-motivated, Democratic witch hunt as he seeks a return to the White House. James is a Democrat.