Appeals court upholds order delaying this week’s execution of Texas inmate for deadly carjacking

This photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Jedidiah Murphy. The mugshot was provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

But last week, a federal judge in Austin issued an order staying Murphy’s execution after the inmate’s lawyers had filed a lawsuit seeking DNA testing of evidence related to his 2001 trial. “We agree with the district court that a stay is appropriate at least until a decision in that case,” the three-judge panel wrote.

Murphy’s attorneys have questioned evidence of two robberies and a kidnapping used by prosecutors during the punishment phase of his trial to convince jurors who had already convicted him of capital murder that he would be a future danger, a legal finding needed to impose a death sentence. headtopics.com

Murphy’s lawyers believe the DNA testing would help show he did not commit the robberies and kidnapping. Texas prosecutors have argued against the DNA testing, saying state law only allows for post-conviction testing of evidence related to guilt or innocence and not to a defendant’s sentence.“The public’s interest is not advanced by postponing (Murphy’s) execution any further ...

Last week, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously declined to commute Murphy’s death sentence to a lesser penalty or grant a six-month reprieve.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Appeals court upholds order delaying this week's execution of Texas inmate for deadly carjackingA federal appeals court has upheld a ruling delaying the execution of a Texas inmate who had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection this week for fatally shooting an 80-year-old woman more than two decades ago. Jedidiah Murphy had been set to be executed Tuesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville for the October 2000 death of Bertie Lee Cunningham during a carjacking in a suburb of Dallas. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a judge’s order from last week th

Appeals court upholds order delaying this week's execution of Texas inmate for deadly carjackingA federal appeals court has upheld a ruling delaying the execution of a Texas inmate who had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection this week for fatally shooting an 80-year-old woman more than two decades ago

Appeals court upholds order delaying this week's execution of Texas inmate for deadly carjackingA federal appeals court has upheld a ruling delaying the execution of a Texas inmate who had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection this week for fatally shooting an 80-year-old woman more than two decades ago

Appeals court upholds order delaying this week's execution of Texas inmate for deadly carjackingA federal appeals court has upheld a ruling delaying the execution of a Texas inmate who had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection this week for fatally shooting an 80-year-old woman more than two decades ago

$360 million lottery jackpot is largest ever won by a Texas player, Texas Lottery saysA $360 million jackpot from an Oct. 6 drawing is the largest Mega Millions prize ever won by a Texas player.

Tanker truck leak closes 6th Street from Texas Avenue to FM 519 in Texas CityThe City of Texas City said a tanker truck leak has closed 6th Street in both directions from Texas Avenue to FM 519.