Appeals court limits cyber defense agency’s contacts with tech companies

Jen Easterly, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, departs after speaking at the National Association of Secretaries of State winter meeting. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)The U.S.

The decision bars CISA, its director Jen Easterly and several other top agency officials from taking actions that"coerce or significantly encourage” tech companies to remove or reduce the spread of posts.The decision clears the way for the Supreme Court to decide whether to take the case, after the Justice Department asked the justices to put the 5th Circuit ruling on hold.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

This Supreme Court Term’s Grimmest Cases Share One Thing in CommonThey emerged from the depths of the 5th Circuit.

Neymar scores his 1st goal in 5th appearance for Al-HilalNeymar scored his first goal in his fifth appearance for Al-Hilal as the Saudi Arabian club beat Nassaji Mazandaran 3-0 in Tehran on a calmer day in the Asian Champions League.

Kate Hudson Celebrates Daughter Rani's 5th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'Pure Magic'Kate Hudson celebrates her daughter Rani's 5th birthday with a sweet tribute on her Instagram. Hudson shares her daughter with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

San Antonio Black International Film Festival is back for 5th yearThe festival offers audiences an inside look at industry professionals, impactful events and films created for and about people of African descent.

Grant program for Black women entrepreneurs blocked by federal appeals courtA federal appeals court has temporarily halted a venture capital firm’s grant program for businesses run by Black women