Appeals court blocks hearings on drawing a second majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana

A federal judge's plan to hold hearings next week to draw up congressional boundary lines that would give Louisiana a second majority-Black district has been blocked by an appeals court A federal judge’s plan to hold hearings next week to draw up congressional boundary lines giving Louisiana a second majority-Black district was blocked Thursday by a divided appeals court panel.

Supporters of establishing a second such district had hoped a recent Supreme Court ruling upholding a redrawn map inwould soon result in similar results in Louisiana.

But in a 2-1 ruling, a panel of judges at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Baton Rouge-based U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick was moving too quickly and must give the state more time to consider a new map.Dick had issued an injunction last year blocking a map that had been drawn up by the Legislature, saying it violated the Voting Rights Act. But the map was used in the 2022 elections after the Supreme Court put the Louisiana case on hold, pending the outcome of the Alabama case.

Writing for the majority in Thursday’s appellate ruling, Judge Edith Jones said Dick had set an “impossibly short timetable” last year for lawmakers to draw new maps.

Read more:

sdut »

Appeals court blocks hearings on drawing a second majority-Black congressional district in LouisianaA federal judge's plan to hold hearings next week to draw up congressional boundary lines that would give Louisiana a second majority-Black district has been blocked by an appeals court.

An appeals court has blocked the redrawing of Louisiana's congressional mapA federal appeals court blocked the redrawing of Louisiana's congressional map after a lower court found the redistricting plan likely violated the Voting Rights Act by diluting Black voters' power.

Police ask for help in finding missing boy last seen Sept. 11He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Trump Lawsuit Against Judge in Fraud Case Rejected by Appeals CourtFormer President Donald J. Trump had accused Justice Arthur F. Engoron of ignoring an earlier decision that could have barred evidence from the case.

N.Y. appeals court refuses to delay Trump fraud trial set to start MondayAn appeals court declined to postpone the start of next week’s trial in the New York attorney general’s $250 million fraud lawsuit against Trump and his company.

Appeals court will not delay Donald Trump civil fraud trialA New York appeals court on Thursday refused to delay Donald Trump's scheduled Oct. 2 civil fraud trial, after the former U.S. president accused the trial judge of wrongly refusing to throw out most of the case.

NEW ORLEANS —

A federal judge’s plan to hold hearings next week to draw up congressional boundary lines giving Louisiana a second majority-Black district was blocked Thursday by a divided appeals court panel.

Supporters of establishing a second such district had hoped a recent Supreme Court ruling upholding a redrawn map inwould soon result in similar results in Louisiana.

But in a 2-1 ruling, a panel of judges at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Baton Rouge-based U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick was moving too quickly and must give the state more time to consider a new map.Dick had issued an injunction last year blocking a map that had been drawn up by the Legislature, saying it violated the Voting Rights Act. But the map was used in the 2022 elections after the Supreme Court put the Louisiana case on hold, pending the outcome of the Alabama case.

Writing for the majority in Thursday’s appellate ruling, Judge Edith Jones said Dick had set an “impossibly short timetable” last year for lawmakers to draw new maps. Now, she said, “there is no warrant for the court’s rushed remedial hearing by the first week of October 2023, months in advance of deadlines for districting, candidate filing, and all the minutiae of the 2024 elections.”

Judge James Ho, nominated to the court by former President Donald Trump, concurred with Jones, a nominee of former President Ronald Reagan.

Judge Stephen Higginson, nominated by former President Barack Obama, dissented, noting that the issues has been before the courts for over a year.

Louisiana has six U.S. House districts. Five are currently represented by white Republicans and one by a Black Democrat.

The Legislature met last year to adjust congressional district boundaries to account for population shifts reflected in the last census.

The maps passed by the Republican-dominated body included only one mostly Black district and were passed over the objection of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who agreed with voting rights advocates who said a second majority-Black district is needed in a state where the population is roughly one-third Black.

Another panel of the 5th Circuit is scheduled to hear arguments next week on the injunction Dick issued last year that blocked the use of the 2022 map.