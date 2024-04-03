App may pave way to treatments for no. 1 dementia in under-60s

Researchers have developed a smartphone app that could allow people to screen for Alzheimer's disease, ADHD and other neurological diseases and disorders -- by recording closeups of their eye. The app analyzes the eye movements and patterns to detect early signs of these conditions.

This could pave the way for early interventions and treatments for dementia in individuals under the age of 60.

Researchers at the University of Texas are using AI tools to help speed up the production of medicine used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

Early stages of neurodegenerative disorders are characterized by the accumulation of proteins in discrete populations of brain cells and degeneration of these cells. For most diseases, this selective vulnerability pattern is unexplained, yet it could yield major insight into pathological mechanisms.

A genetic mutation that boosts cell function could protect people against Alzheimer's disease, even if they carry another gene mutation known to boost dementia risk.

Researchers are investigating the keto diet as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

We are building an exciting startup that aims to revolutionize mobile app development with our new AI-powered app builder platform.

