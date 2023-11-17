Apollo Chamber Players to Present 'Silenced Voices' Concert with DJ Spooky

Apollo Chamber Players will dive deeper into its season-long story of “ Silenced Voices ” with composer, multimedia artist and writer Paul D. Miller (a.k.a. DJ Spooky), whose work immerses audiences in a blend of genres, global culture and environmental issues. Spanning multiple eras, Apollo’s concert delves into the history of forbidden theories in science and astronomy to the present-day warnings of climatologists and the relevancy of George Orwell ’s 1984 with Canceled.

The multisensory concert takes place at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 18 at the Houston Museum of Natural Science’s Burke Baker Planetarium .“What really struck me was the cancellation of Copernicus, Galileo and other noteworthy astronomers and scientists who were challenging the notions of how our world and universe works,” Detrick said. “It was considered heresy, what they were talking about, and I think the interesting thing is only in the 19th century did the church finally say, ‘Oh, we're sorry. You happen to be right. The Earth does revolve around the su





Read more: HOUSTONPRESS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNN: Apollo astronaut Ken Mattingly, who helped save the crew of Apollo 13, has diedApollo astronaut Thomas Kenneth Mattingly II, known for helping the crew of Apollo 13 safely return to Earth after an explosion doomed their lunar mission, has died at the age of 87, NASA announced.

Source: CNN | Read more »

WGAL: Apollo astronaut Ken Mattingly, who helped save the crew of Apollo 13, has diedApollo astronaut Thomas Kenneth Mattingly II, known for helping the crew of Apollo 13 safely return to Earth after an explosion doomed their lunar mission, has died at the age of 87, NASA announced.

Source: WGAL | Read more »

ACCUWEATHER: Apollo astronaut Ken Mattingly, who helped save the crew of Apollo 13, has died(CNN) — Apollo astronaut Thomas Kenneth Mattingly II, known for helping the crew of Apollo 13 safely return to Earth after an explosion doomed their lunar mission, has died at the age of 87, NASA announced. “Mattingly was key to the success of our Apollo Program, and his shining personality will ensure he is remembered...

Source: accuweather | Read more »

CBSCHİCAGO: Cubs and White Sox players named Comeback Players of the YearWhite Sox closer Liam Hendricks and Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger took home the honors.

Source: cbschicago | Read more »

STARTELEGRAM: FedEx Honors HBCU Players As FCS Offensive, Defensive Players Of The WeekTwo HBCU players were named as Week 10's FedEx FCS Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

Source: startelegram | Read more »

HOUSTONPRESS: Apollo Wraps 15th Season With Punched-Up Bach, Armenian InspirationsApollo Chamber Players will wrap up its 15th year anniversary with We Will Sing One Song at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Rice University’s Stude Hall.

Source: HoustonPress | Read more »