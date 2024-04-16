APL Launches Nostalgia '87: A Retro-Inspired Silhouette with Modern Performance

brand created by twin brothers Ryan and Adam Goldston is launching Nostalgia ’87, a new silhouette with a retro design based on court sports of the ’80s. But in typical APL fashion, thealso boast cutting-edge performance features including a handcrafted upper in tumbled full-grain leather panels, precision-cut floating trim that creates sharp, clean lines and a lightweight, engineered cup sole paired with full-length, nitrogen-infused internal HySpeed patented performance midsole technology .
“It looks one way from the outside but the inside features the comfort and performance our consumers know us for,” Ryan Goldston added. The Nostalgia represents a new category for APL and will be expanded upon in the future, they said. Although the shoe can be used to play tennis or any other sport, the brothers expect it will appeal to most consumers for its lifestyle design.“It’s our entry into lifestyle — but through performance,” Adam Goldston said. “We expect it will have a broader lifestyle appeal because of the way it looks so it’s our first toss of our hat into that ring.
