Apex Legends Season 21 Leaks: New Legend, Akimbo Weapons, and More

Apex Legends Season 21 is supposed to start sometime around early May, and ahead of that release, we're already started to see some leaks indicating what might be included in that season. One of the biggest ones that was shared recently named the game's new Legend, Alter, and described their abilities, but as we get closer to the new season, more has started to come out.

Supposedly, Season 21 of Apex Legends will introduce things like akimbo weapons for smaller guns as well as a four-person Quads mode, and it may even have something resembling a Solos mode. The person who leaked Alter and their abilities first is the same one behind the newest round of leaks talking about what's planned for Season 21. Apex Legends insider Osvaldatore posted on Twitter today an image of two different guns paired up akimbo style with the assertion that players would be able to wield weapons like that in the new seaso

Apex Legends Season 21 Leaks New Legend Akimbo Weapons Quads Mode Solos Mode

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees Across 45+ Perpetual MarketsDesigned for both seasoned and novice traders alike, ApeX Grid Bot will support all USDT and USDC perpetual contracts available on ApeX

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »

One Chicago Renewal Update: Fire Season 13, PD Season 12 & Med Season 10 Confirmed At NBCOne Chicago is all set for next season.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual MarketsCrypto Blog

Source: Crypto_Potato - 🏆 568. / 51 Read more »

ApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual MarketsApeX Protocol Launches ApeX Grid Bot With Negative 0.002% Fees across 45+ Perpetual Markets

Source: Utoday_en - 🏆 295. / 63 Read more »

Apex Legends Shadow Society Event Launches TuesdayRule the underground in the Shadow Society Event! Protect your turf in Lockdown LTM, the first 4-squad free-for-all battle for dominance. Uncover 36 cutthroat event Cosmetics, and wield the all-new “Cobalt Katar” Apex Artifact, a universal Mythic Melee Cosmetic.

Source: bleedingcool - 🏆 20. / 69 Read more »

Respawn Gives First ‘Apex Legends’ Security Update Since Major HackI’ve been writing about video games, television and movies for Forbes for over 10 years, and you may have seen my reviews on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic. I cover all manner of console and PC games, but if it’s about looting or shooting, I’m definitely there. If I’m watching something, it’s usually science fiction, horror or superheroic.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 318. / 59 Read more »