APEC Economic Leaders' Week in San Francisco

The APEC Economic Leaders' Week is taking place in San Francisco, bringing together world leaders for discussions and meetings. The week includes various events such as the APEC Multistakeholder Forum, Senior Finance Officials' Meeting, and Conclusion Senior Officials' Meeting. The city has implemented security measures, including exclusion zones, which have affected public transportation routes.

In addition to the APEC events, there are also other events happening in the city, such as the San Francisco Coffee Festival and Restaurant Week

