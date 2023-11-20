APEC Conference Closures Impact Small Businesses

Crews began dismantling security infrastructure around the Fairmont Hotel and Moscone Center after the APEC conference. Small businesses inside and outside the high-security zone are still affected by the closures. Novela, a bar and lounge on Mission Street, experienced significant losses. The owner estimates $250,000 in losses and regrets not shutting down the businesses earlier.





