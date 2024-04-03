Ape x Mecha-Ape: New World Order Movie Release Date Announced

The movie is set to release in theaters and digitally on April 5, 2024. The theatrical locations are as follows:“A global cabal of world leaders awakens an ancient creature beneath the ocean floor,” reads the film’s synopsis. “Now mankind’s only hope rests on an uneasy alliance between the giant ape and his mechanical arch-nemesis, Mecha Ape Mk. II, to save the Earth.”Ape x Mecha-Ape: New World Order was written and directed by Marc Gottlieb.

It stars Sean Young (Blade Runner, Dune), Ashley Dakin (Betrayed by My Bridesmaid), and Jared Rivet (Megalodon: The Frenzy).Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype's Senior Editor. He reads a lot of comics and manga, and his work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more.Universal Pictures has shared another behind-the-scenes Monkey Man video for the upcoming revenge thriller, which hails from star and first-time…Jennifer Garner is set to star in Mr

