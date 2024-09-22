Apalachee High School Shooter's Mother Charged After Restraining Elderly Mother

Marcee Gray , the mother of the suspected Apalachee High School shooter, is facing charges after being accused of taping her elderly mother to a chair and leaving her there for nearly 24 hours.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution received a copy of the incident report. It showed that it took a whole day before anyone found 74-year-old Deborah Polhamus in her Fitzgerald home in Ben Hill County.

For those Barrow County crimes, she was sentenced to five years in jail with the first 46 days to be spent in confinement.RELATED: Accused Apalachee High School shooter's troubled home life, potential warning signsAfter sentencing, she was returned to Ben Hill County where she faced charges regarding her mother's treatment.

