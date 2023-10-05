AP Week in Pictures: North America Sept. 29 - Oct. 5

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is ousted, former President Donald Trump is back in court, and a suspect is charged in the fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996. This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by Associated Press photographers in North America.

Read more:

AP »

Los Gatos: The Cats hosting Oct. 8 Maui benefit with music, Oct. 22 paella dinnerRestaurant launching its venture to showcase young chefs

Mars Society conference happening online Oct. 5 through Oct. 8Elizabeth Howell (she/her), Ph.D., is a staff writer in the spaceflight channel since 2022 covering diversity, education and gaming as well. She was contributing writer for Space.com for 10 years before joining full-time. Elizabeth's reporting includes multiple exclusives with the White House and Office of the Vice-President of the United States, an exclusive conversation with aspiring space tourist (and NSYNC bassist) Lance Bass, speaking several times with the International Space Station, witnessing five human spaceflight launches on two continents, flying parabolic, working inside a spacesuit, and participating in a simulated Mars mission. Her latest book, 'Why Am I Taller?', is co-written with astronaut Dave Williams. Elizabeth holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Space Studies from the University of North Dakota, a Bachelor of Journalism from Canada's Carleton University and a Bachelor of History from Canada's Athabasca University. Elizabeth is also a post-secondary instructor in communications and science at several institutions since 2015; her experience includes developing and teaching an astronomy course at Canada's Algonquin College (with Indigenous content as well) to more than 1,000 students since 2020. Elizabeth first got interested in space after watching the movie Apollo 13 in 1996, and still wants to be an astronaut someday. Mastodon: https://qoto.org/howellspace

SNL Returns Oct. 14th: Pete Davidson, Ice Spice; Oct. 21st: Bad BunnyWell, it looks like all of that speculation over when NBC's Saturday Night Live would kick off Season 49 can be put to rest because SNL is returning a week from this Saturday for the first of at least two new episodes. October 14th sees SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice, while […]



Exploring San Diego: Things to do Oct. 5 through Oct. 8Zac Self joined the ABC 10News Digital Team in the fall of 2017 as a Digital Content Producer.

The i5 Poll of the Week for Oct. 3, 2023The i5 Poll of the Week for Oct. 3, 2023.

Field Hockey Top 20, Oct. 4: Complete shakeup after week of shocking resultsA look at the latest Field Hockey Top 20 on Oct. 4.