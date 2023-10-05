AP Week in Pictures: Asia | Sept. 29-Oct. 5, 2023

In Jakarta, Indonesia, soldiers performed in a parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian armed forces. In Kathmandu, Nepal, women pulled a chariot during Indra Jatra, a festival that marks the end of the rainy season. Athletes from around Asia competed in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images in Asia made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

