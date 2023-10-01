AP Top 25: Georgia remains at No. 1 after win at Auburn

The Bulldogs needed a late touchdown to beat the Tigers 27-20 on Saturday. After getting 55 of a possible 63 first-place votes after Week 4, Georgia got 35 first-place votes after Week 5. Michigan is at No.

Michigan beat Nebraska in Week 5 while Texas beat Kansas. Ohio State and Florida State were off. Penn State, Washington, Oregon, USC and Notre Dame fill out the top 10. The Irish moved up a spot after beating Duke on the road Saturday night. Utah was at No. 10 entering the weekend but lost 21-7 to Oregon State and dropped to No. 18.

Oklahoma is at No. 12 following a home win over Iowa State and sets up a matchup of top-12 opponents in the Sooners’ annual rivalry game with Texas in Week 6. LSU fell from No. 13 to No. 23 after losing on the road to Ole Miss while the Rebels moved up four spots to No. 16 after the win.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Auburn report card: Grading Auburn’s near-upset against No. 1 GeorgiaAuburn gave No. 1 Georgia a run for its money Saturday in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AP Top 25: Georgia remains at No. 1 after win at AuburnGeorgia remained at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 despite a sluggish win at Auburn.

Unranked Auburn looking for ultra-rare win against top-ranked GeorgiaThe back-to-back defending national champions were a 14-point favorite over Auburn to open the week, according to Circa Sportsbook.

No. 1 Georgia finally hits the road, visiting Auburn in the Deep South's oldest rivalryChallenged only once this season, the top-ranked Bulldogs visit an Auburn team that flopped in its first SEC game under Hugh Freeze. What’s billed as the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry has been increasingly one-sided in recent years. Georgia has won the last six meetings.

Auburn hopes for upset in hosting No. 1 Georgia in Deep South's Oldest Football RivalryAuburn is seeking to show progress under first-year coach Hugh Freeze and beat the Bulldogs for the first time in seven years.

Auburn football: After near upset against Georgia, what is the playcalling plan?Hugh Freeze had significantly more authority in the playcalling for Auburn's offense against Georgia.

The Bulldogs needed a late touchdown to beat the Tigers 27-20 on Saturday. After getting 55 of a possible 63 first-place votes after Week 4, Georgia got 35 first-place votes after Week 5. Michigan is at No. 2 with 12 first-place votes while Texas (10 first-place votes), Ohio State and Florida State rounded out the top five for a second straight week.

Michigan beat Nebraska in Week 5 while Texas beat Kansas. Ohio State and Florida State were off.

Penn State, Washington, Oregon, USC and Notre Dame fill out the top 10. The Irish moved up a spot after beating Duke on the road Saturday night. Utah was at No. 10 entering the weekend but lost 21-7 to Oregon State and dropped to No. 18.

Oklahoma is at No. 12 following a home win over Iowa State and sets up a matchup of top-12 opponents in the Sooners’ annual rivalry game with Texas in Week 6. LSU fell from No. 13 to No. 23 after losing on the road to Ole Miss while the Rebels moved up four spots to No. 16 after the win.

Florida and Kansas fell out of the top 25 after losses. Kentucky is the highest-ranked newcomer at No. 20 while Louisville is at No. 25. The Cardinals host Notre Dame in Week 6.