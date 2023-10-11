AP Fotos: Las marchas propalestinas y proisraelíes se multiplican ante la escalada de la guerra

Los manifestantes han tomado las calles de Roma, Barcelona, Brasilia, Buenos Aires, Vancouver y otras ciudades y pueblos para mostrar su apoyo a un bando u otro. En San Francisco y otras ciudades, se veían partidarios de lados rivales en las aceras opuestas de calles principales.

En París, la gente se reunió para apoyar a Israel y la Torre Eiffel se iluminó con los colores del país, mientras que en Roma se reunió gente en el Arco de Tito, también iluminado en azul y banco.

Israel ETFs suffer worst day since March 2020 as Israel-Hamas conflict intensifiesIsabel Wang is a Markets Reporter for MarketWatch.

AP Fotos: Soldados apostados y personas en duelo, imágenes de la guerra entre Israel y palestinosEdificios reducidos a escombros. Bolsas con cadáveres en las calles.

Israel war: Dan Goldman describes escape as 'traumatic' but 'nothing' compared to other barbarism in Israel

Israel war: 31 Harvard student groups double down on blaming Israel for Hamas attacks

Israel-Hamas conflict: Death toll nears 1,400 as Israel vows complete siege of GazaThe Israeli government has now formally declared war on Hamas.

