AP college football poll reaction - What's next for each Top 25 team - ESPN

Miami's choice to run the ball leads to a crucial fumble, which Georgia Tech recovers and later completes the miracle comeback. (0:53)

Georgia and Michigan kept rolling at the top, while Oklahoma took down No. 3 Texas in a classic Red River Rivalry game. The Sooners and Louisville Cardinals are rising, while Washington and Oregon get ready for a top-10 showdown in Seattle.threw for career highs in passing yards (389) and touchdown passes (4) as the Bulldogs won their 23rd consecutive SEC game.

ESPN 2023 College Football Power Rankings after Week 6 - ESPNESPN writers rank the best teams in college football after Week 6 of the 2023 season.

College football Week 6 highlights - top plays games takeaways 2023 - ESPNA dramatic, back and forth Texas-Oklahoma game is exactly what college football needed this year, plus LSU-Mizzou gave us a wild showdown.

Ohio State top RB TreVeyon Henderson out against Maryland - ESPNOhio State will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson for its game against Maryland on Saturday.

ESPN reveals ‘College GameDay’ Week 7 destination ahead of top-10 matchupSEC sports - News, scores, schedules and more from the Southeastern Conference, SEC football, SEC basketball, SEC tournament.

Oklahoma soars to No. 5, Louisville rises 11 spots in Top 25 - ESPNAfter Texas takes the lead late, Dillon Gabriel comes up huge on the final drive, giving Oklahoma the Red River Rivalry win.