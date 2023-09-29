AOC takes aim at Elon Musk, GOP lawmaker for 'joyride' at southern border

'FOX & Friends' co-hosts react to Elon Musk's trip to the southern border and the criticism received by far-left Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez for making the trip. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., went after Republican House colleague Tony Gonzales after hewith billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

"What’s funny about this photo? The House is holding important votes in DC tonight, people are scrambling to avoid a shutdown, but this Republican Congressman decided to skip town to joyride with a billionaire when his own party has just a single-digit margin and needs his vote,"after Musk live-streamed his visit alongside Rep. Gonzales in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Musk, who owns Tesla, SpaceX and X, has shown significant interest in the ongoing crisis and has been posting about it frequently on the platform formerly known as Twitter. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and X owner Elon Musk

Musk described seeing some"pretty extreme individuals" coming through. "Obviously not suggesting that everyone is like this, but you're talking about, you know, a guy who came through who had tattoos, including tears tattooed on his face.

'FOX & Friends' hosts discuss Elon Musk's visit to the border and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling out Texas Republican Tony Gonzales.

"Obviously not suggesting that everyone is like this, but you're talking about, you know, a guy who came through who had tattoos, including tears tattooed on his face. It means that they have murdered someone, and they are so proud of having murdered someone."

Musk also described how the asylum system works and said that they"just let them in." He called the situation"beyond insane," and asked on X:"Why do so many American politicians from both parties care 100 times more about the Ukraine border than the USA border?"

Tesla, X (formerly Twitter) CEO Elon Musk paid a visit to Eagle Pass, Texas to see for himself the migrant situation on the ground on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Musk also live-streamed what he saw on X.

The"FOX & Friends" co-hosts reacted Friday to the trip and slammed Ocasio-Cortez and Democrats for ignoring the gravity of the crisis.

"The average American knows that this border is affecting almost everything they do. Even if you don't live in Tucson or Eagle Pass, if you live in New York, if you've lived Chicago, you see Philadelphia, small and big cities. You are feeling the illegal immigration," said Brian Kilmeade.

"The smartest man in our country sees this as a problem [and] dare I say, has a solution that might solve the problem, because he's not a politician."

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt mentioned how Musk and Ocasio-Cortez have gone back and forth on the issue,

when Musk called her"just not that smart." That prompted the congresswoman to fire back, writing that she"wasn’t born rich and became the youngest woman in American history to be elected to Congress."

Co-host Steve Doocy noted Musk is in favor of legal immigration. that authorities must"require people to have some shred of evidence to claim asylum to enter, as everyone is doing that. It’s a hack that you can literally Google to know exactly what to say!"

Co-host Lawrence Jones added that no one in the far-left"Squad" believes illegal immigration is a problem, including Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., who