AOC slams Biden’s 'cruel' border wall decision and tells him to 'reverse course'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told President Joe Biden to “take responsibility” and “reverse course” on the administration's decision to add sections to a border wall in South Texas, emphasizing her belief that “a wall does nothing to deter people.

“The Biden administration was not required to expand construction of the border wall — and they certainly were not required to waive several environmental laws to expedite the building," Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement on Thursday."The President needs to take responsibility for this decision and reverse course.”— Rep.

In a stunning announcement late Wednesday evening, the Biden administration said it would bypass 26 federal laws to build more border wall in southern Texas, acknowledging the pressing problem of illegal immigration from Mexico. headtopics.com

Despite announcing the additional construction of the barrier along the southern border, Biden said he doesn't believe border walls are effective. When asked on Thursday if he thinks such a barrier works, he said, “No.

“The money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate it, to redirect that money,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office. “I can’t stop that."

