AOC proposal to raise taxes won't 'ever be enough' warns WSJ op-ed

NYC Mayor Eric Adams criticized people who didn't care if wealthy New Yorkers left the state and accused them of 'dividing the city.'raising taxes on the top earners in the state to combat budget cuts prompted by the ballooning costs of migrants flooding the city.

"The vast majority of us have felt the strain of rising prices from the grocery aisle to the housing market. Meanwhile, the richest New Yorkers have grown their wealth since the pandemic, and it’s past time they pay their fair share," the statement by New York City Democratic Socialists explained.Ocasio-Cortez was trying to"redefine" who the"rich" were in the state.

BILL CLINTON CALLS FOR MIGRANTS TO ‘BEGIN WORKING, PAYING TAXES AND PAYING THEIR WAY’ IN NEW YORK CITY Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's proposal would raise taxes on married couples who make around $250,000, a government watchdog group president said in the WSJ."The top 1% of New Yorkers begins just south of $1 million in adjusted gross income. But the top 5% begins a little above $250,000—translating into married couples making $127,000 each," he wrote.

Hoefer warned that top earners in the state already account for 46% of state income tax liability. The NYC Democratic Socialists' proposal would mean the top taxpayers in the state would pay as much as 64%. headtopics.com

New York already has one of the highest income tax rates in the nation. Several studies have found the blue state imposes the most burdensome taxes on its residents, with 15.9 percent of net product in the state going to state and local taxes, according to the Tax Foundation's"More than 168,000 New York state and local government employees were paid more than $127,000 last year.

