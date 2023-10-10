AOC knocks 'bigotry and callousness' at Times Square rally for Palestine

New York elected officials with links to the state's Democratic Socialists of America chapter are distancing themselves from a pro-Palestinian rally in Times Square promoted by the group.

“It should not be hard to shut down hatred and antisemitism where we see it. That is a core tenet of solidarity,” Rep.(D-N.Y) and one of six DSA members in Congress, said in a statement late Monday — her first comments on the rally.

"The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment. It also did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas' horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation," she said.

In a statement, NYC-DSA Steering Committee Member Nadia Tykulsker said the group promoted the event “at the request of a coalition partner because we believe in equality and justice for all Palestinians and Israelis, and we know that war will take more lives.

Support for Israel has been a bedrock principle in New York politics; the state has more Jews outside of Israel than anywhere in the world. New York leaders in both parties often make trips there, burnishing their ties with Jewish communities back home.

if they would pledge not to travel to Israel, which drew backlash. Still, none of the DSA-affiliated elected officials attended the rally Sunday.“My support for Palestinian liberation should never be confused for a celebration of the loss of civilian life,” Mamdani said in a statement. “I condemn the killing of civilians and rhetoric at a rally seeking to make light of such deaths.

