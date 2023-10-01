AOC defends Jamaal Bowman pulling fire alarm in ‘moment of panic,’ blasts GOP for 'protecting' George Santos

AOC TAKES AIM AT ELON MUSK, GOP LAWMAKER FOR ‘JOYRIDE’ AT SOUTHERN BORDER

He said he regrets and apologizes for any confusion his action caused. After responding to Tapper’s question, Ocasio-Cortez launched into an attack on Republicans, blasting them as hypocrites for apparently seeking to expel Bowman while"protecting"who is facing an indictment centered on charges of money laundering and lying to Congress in an earlier financial disclosure.

Ocasio-Cortez jumped to Rep. Jamaal Bowman's defense Sunday after her fellow"Squad" member pulled a fire alarm in a congressional office. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images | AP Photo/John Minchillo) "But they're filing a motion to expel a member who in a moment of panic was trying to escape a vestibule," she said of Bowman."Give me a break."

"[Bowman] apologized," Ocasio-Cortez continued, referencing her colleague’s statement.

Ocasio-Cortez jumped to Rep. Jamaal Bowman's defense Sunday after her fellow"Squad" member pulled a fire alarm in a congressional office.

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images | AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"But they're filing a motion to expel a member who in a moment of panic was trying to escape a vestibule," she said of Bowman."Give me a break."

"[Bowman] apologized," Ocasio-Cortez continued, referencing her colleague’s statement."And [Republicans] are protecting someone who has not only committed wire fraud, not only defrauded veterans, not only lied to congressional investigators, but is openly gloating about it, is absolutely humiliating to the Republican caucus."

The congresswoman concluded that Republicans"should really check their own values."

