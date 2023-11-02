‘Anything’s Possible’ Scribe Ximena García Lecuona Sets Director Debut

Chosen as one of Variety’s 10 Screenwriters to Watch 2022, Ximena García Lecuona, the Mexico City-based writer of Billy Porter’s “Anything’s Possible,” has set her directorial debut “No Me Sigas,” a Spanish-language chiller with a shocking final twist. Also writer of “The Kiss List,” García Lecuona will direct with brother Eduardo Lecuona. The smart genre

United States Headlines Read more: VARIETY »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SDUT: Barley soup light and herby for a cool nightBundle of sage, rosemary and bay leaves brings big flavor to broth

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

FOOD52: Charred Lemon Risotto From ‘Start Here’ Recipe on Food52This easy risotto from Sohla El-Waylly's new cookbook omits two common ingredients—broth and wine—and replaces them with deeply charred lemons.

Source: Food52 | Read more ⮕

NEWSWEEK: Doggy Day Care Introduces Anxiety Zone so Nervous Puppies Can 'Make Friends''If you have the space, the knowledge and the dedication towards the dogs you care for, anything is possible,' the day care center's owner told Newsweek.

Source: Newsweek | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: Deadpool vs Wolverine: MCU Director Teases Deadpool 3's Best Possible TitleDeadpool 3 director Shawn Levy reveals that the upcoming MCU movie will have a different title, teasing Hugh Jackman's major role as Wolverine.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: "A Villain Forward Film": TMNT Mutant Mayhem 2's Shredder & Team Teased By DirectorTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 2's possible Shredder storyline is teased by writer-director Jeff Rowe as the script is developed.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: Movie Review: A serene debut from Raven Jackson in ‘All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt’Nature provides much of the soundtrack to “All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt,” the debut feature from writer-director Raven Jackson.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕