Anyone Who Has 2 Or More Kids Needs To Know About These 36 Problem-Solving Products that'll transform their otherwise messy, frizzy 'do into a head full of beautiful curls without taking any extra effort on your part — you can even spray it on dry hair — so everyone can look adorable in 15 minutes or less. Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft, and bouncy. And it's paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate free, thank goodness
. This is a lifesaver and has been in our bathroom for over 4 years now. I tend to think the thickness is actually more than we need and I will dilute into another bottle with water. The scent is fresh and not too floral or musty. And if you intend to go a few days without washing, this doesn’t get too greasy or create a film like some other brands (we’ve tried quite a few). One of the best — if not the best — detangler/curl sprays out there!" —so you can effortlessly rid each munchkins hair of knots with wayyy less frustration, tears, and pain for both you and the
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BuzzFeed | Read more »
Source: glamour_fashion | Read more »
Source: etnow | Read more »
Source: BGR | Read more »
Source: TODAYshow | Read more »
Source: BuzzFeed | Read more »