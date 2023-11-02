Anya Hindmarch Opens First Store in London's Burlington Arcade

Her shop will open later this month next to Maison Ladurée on the south side of the arcade nearer to Piccadilly. Hindmarch launched Labelled in 2018. It followed her Bags That Work range, which featured functional accessories aimed at helping people, like Hindmarch, who love to organize and compartmentalize. “It makes me feel in control,” she said.

Hindmarch said the location of the new store is ideal as tourists flow up and down Piccadilly all year-round. Tourists, she added, have returned in force and are coming from places including the U.S., Japan and Korea.

Borsalino, the historic Italian hat maker, is returning to the U.K. after 15 years, and launching its flagship in the arcade. Wine and whiskey company Justerini and Brooks, part of the Diageo Group, also plans to open its first retail concept and bar in the next weeks.

Jeweler Lily Gabriella has recently opened her first showroom in the arcade’s penthouse. She creates one-off pieces and fine jewelry collections and offers a bespoke service where clients have the opportunity to be part of the creative process.

