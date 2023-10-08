Antony Blinken says U.S. and Israel will review intel failure, goal remains to repel Hamas

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that both the U.S. and Israel will review what led to the intelligence failure that left the Middle Eastern country surprised by Hamas's fatal terror attack on Saturday.

Stephanopoulos questioned Blinken as to whether such an intelligence blunder would be addressed, to which the secretary of state said it would."But the effort right now has to be in dealing with the aggression from — from Hamas with these attacks," Blinken said.

NEW: Secretary of State Blinken tells @GStephanopoulos that the “world should be revolted” by the surprise attack on Israel from Hamas militants. Reiterating the focus of pushing back on the Hamas attacks, he added,"The focus is also on taking steps to make sure, to the best of their ability for Israel, that this doesn’t repeat itself. headtopics.com

"But there’s a fundamental difference, that was a war that was state to state, country to country, army to army. This is a massive terrorist attack that is gunning down Israeli civilians in their towns, in their homes, and, as we’ve seen so graphically, literally dragging people across the border with Gaza, including a Holocaust survivor in a wheelchair, women and children.

