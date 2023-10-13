Antony Blinken meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Amman

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Friday with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Amman to discuss the fallout from Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel, especially repercussions in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military on Friday ordered residents of northern Gaza to evacuate south, raising fears a potential ground assault may be imminent.

Antony Blinken meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Tel Aviv

'Hearkens Back to ISIS': Antony Blinken Says He Was Shown Evidence of Hamas Atrocities in Israel

WATCH LIVE: Antony Blinken to hold news briefing after meeting with Netanyahu

Watch Live: Antony Blinken Speaks from Tel Aviv After Meeting with Israeli Leadership

Israel war: Antony Blinken insists US has a right to freeze $6 billion earmarked for Iran

Sec. Antony Blinken arrives in Israel to meet with officials amid war on Hamas