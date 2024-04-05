Antiviral Drug Paxlovid May Not Benefit Low-Risk COVID-19 Patients

The antiviral drug Paxlovid may not be particularly helpful for patients who are not at high risk for severe COVID-19 . However, although the rate of hospitalization and death from any cause was low overall, the group that received Paxlovid had a reduced rate compared with people in the placebo group, according to the researchers. The time from onset to relief of COVID-19 symptoms did not differ significantly between the two study groups.

The median time to sustained alleviation of symptoms was 12 days for the Paxlovid group compared with 13 days in the placebo group

Antiviral Drug Paxlovid COVID-19 Low-Risk Patients Hospitalization Death Symptoms

