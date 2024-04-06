Antisemitism on the Rise in Hollywood After Attack on Israel

In the aftermath of the attack on Israel by Gaza-based terror group Hamas on Oct. 7, Gelman says that antisemitism has exploded in Hollywood and when he started speaking out against Hamas and in support of Israel , he suddenly found a great number of detractors in the entertainment industry. In an interview with ILTV, Gelman said that Hollywood is constantly ready to hear from “every single marginalized group in Hollywood except for the Jews .

” He added that “the propaganda that’s seeped into this country” has defined Jews as a “privileged” class, and therefore an enemy to the common man. “Anti-Semitism and this propaganda that seeped into this country into the entertainment industry, into social justice groups, into universities that started to define race in a very binary way and decided to define Jews as white,” Gelman explained when asked how this new antisemitism so quickly ingratiated itself in Hollywoo

Antisemitism Hollywood Attack Israel Hamas Propaganda Jews

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

A Columbia task force set to combat antisemitism won’t define antisemitismA Columbia University task force on antisemitism won't provide a definition of antisemitism.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Spielberg denounces antisemitism, Israeli hostage speaks outFox News' 'Antisemitism Exposed' newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Steven Spielberg Denounces Antisemitism and Anti-Muslim Hate, Warns Against ‘Rise of Extremist Views’On Monday, Steven Spielberg warned that 'those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it' while accepting USC's Medallion award.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

The False Charges of 'Antisemitism' by Apologists for Israel's Atrocities in GazaNorman Solomon is the national director of RootsAction.org and executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. His new book, War Made Invisible: How America Hides the Human Toll of Its Military Machine, was published in June 2023 by The New Press.

Source: commondreams - 🏆 530. / 51 Read more »

Schumer slams Trump criticism of his Israel speech as ‘unadulterated antisemitism’Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer slammed former President Donald Trump’s criticism of Schumer’s speech on Israel, noting that Trump’s remarks were “sick,” and “hateful,” and included anti-Semitic tropes.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »