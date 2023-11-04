Antisemitic graffiti found in ritzy New York town in the Hamptons

A ritzy New York town in the Hamptons was rocked by antisemitic graffiti found scrawled on businesses and public areas, according to police. 'With the current climate and the state of affairs in the world, it is troubling that an individual – or individuals – would act out in such a manner,' East Hampton Police Capt. Chris Anderson told Newsday
. Residents of Montauk, which has an East Hampton police precinct, found the antisemitic graffiti in multiple areas across town on Monday morning, including on the doors and picnic benches for two downtown restaurants and on food trucks. Police responded to the scene 'before sunrise,' East Hampton Police Chief Michael Sarlo told local media. STUDENTS DETAIL 'HORRIBLE' REALITY AT TOP US COLLEGES WITH SURGE IN ANTISEMITISM, SAY THEY DON'T FEEL SAFE Montauk is a hamlet located inside East Hampton on the South Shore of Long Island. It is a major tourist destination, especially in the summer, frequented by celebrities and known for its mansions overlooking the water. The graffiti included swastikas, 'Free Palestine,' and the phrase 'Jeden die' – which likely intended to use the German word 'Juden,' which means 'Jews,' the New York Post reported. 'The spelling is not great,' Anderson said of the graffiti. Police said the vandalism, which likely occurred Sunday night, is under investigation. 'We cannot make further comment on specific steps at this time,' the police chief sai
