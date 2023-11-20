Antimicrobial Resistance and Climate Change: A Growing Global Health Crisis

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which the World Health Organization refers to as the "silent pandemic," is an often overlooked and growing global health crisis. AMR occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites develop the ability to persist or even grow despite presence of drugs designed to kill them. Making matters worse, research has shown that climate change is exacerbating the AMR phenomenon in several ways.

A microbiologist at the Max-Planck-Institute for Infection Biology prepares a bacterial colony of the strain Streptococcus pyogenes on a blood agar plate.as one of the leading public health threats facing humanity today, it is feared that a warming world is making it harder to stop the insidious spread of drug-resistant superbugs.The United Nations health agency has previously declared AMR to be one of the top 10 global threats to human health and says an" without urgent action, the WHO says, leading to higher public health, economic and social costs and pushing more people into poverty, particularly in low-income countrie





CNBC » / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

America's fiscal health check: Health care task force tackles health care spendingAmerican families are sitting around the dining room table trying to figure out how to tighten their belts while the federal government looks for new ways to spend your tax dollars.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 188. / 28,125 Read more »

How a climate model can illustrate and explain ice-age climate variabilityDuring the last ice age, the last glacial maximum about 20,000 years ago, the climate in the North Atlantic underwent much greater multi-centennial variability than it does in the present warm period. This is supported by evidence found in ice and seafloor cores.

Source: ScienceDaily - 🏆 393. / 23,4375 Read more »

This Startup Hopes Its Nanomaterial Fuel Tanks Will Jumpstart The Hydrogen RevolutionI cover advanced transportation and climate-oriented technology and co-write the Current Climate newsletter.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 266. / 26,25 Read more »

Rivian Wants More Electric Van Customers As Its Exclusive Deal With Amazon EndsI cover advanced transportation and climate-oriented technology and co-write the Current Climate newsletter.

Source: ForbesTech - 🏆 266. / 26,25 Read more »

Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Interrupted During Climate Protest in AmsterdamGreta Thunberg allowed an Palestinian and Afghan woman to speak during a climate change protest in Amsterdam on Nov. 12, 2023, when a man interrupted the young activist.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Climate Conversations: Tackling the Climate Emergency in the U.S. SouthwestJoin us for an interactive event on November 13, where leaders in the U.S. Southwest will discuss their work in addressing the climate emergency. The event will include climate conversations, speakers, and discussions on sustainability.

Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »