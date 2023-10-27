Anti-Scott Perry group says its new poll shows the Republican is ‘vulnerable’ to a Democratic challenger

Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District speaks at the PA Leadership Conference on April 1, 2023. Jimmie Brown. | jbrown@pennlive.com.Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry is unpopular among constituents and susceptible to a Democratic upset next year, according to a group opposing him that has released a new poll of district voters.

“We scoured the country for the most vulnerable extremist and the unlucky winner is Scott Perry,” said WelcomePAC co-founder Liam Kerr in a statement in which he added that voters are “lukewarm on Perry and will swing hard against him once fully informed of the damage he causes.”The poll determined that Perry’s job approval rating was 34% among voters surveyed, while 49% disapprove of his performance in the House. A Perry campaign spokesman did not respond to an email from PennLive.

Perry, a York County resident, led a generic Democratic candidate by just 2 points, 46%-44%, according to WelcomePAC. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.Perry supported former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, but he has not been indicted as Trump and others have been. Perry, chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, ignored a House Select Committee subpoena to testify in its investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. headtopics.com

The 10th district, redrawn in 2018, is considered one of the most balanced in the state. Trump won the district with 51.3 percent of the vote in 2020, but his 4.1 percentage point margin of victory was the third-smallest in Pennsylvania’s 17 House districts. And in 2022, voters in the 10th broke for Democrat Josh Shapiro over Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano by nearly 12 percentage points.

Forty-five percent of voters polled identified as Republicans, 40% as Democrats and 15% as independents. Half of the voters polled said they voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020 while 51% said they voted for Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro last year. headtopics.com

