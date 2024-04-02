Anti-Israel Protesters Target Synagogue in New Jersey

A mob of angry anti-Israel protesters descended on a synagogue in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Monday night, venting their anger against a group of Israeli paramedics who visited to discuss their experiences after the October 7 attack. Tonight, a synagogue in Teaneck, NJ hosted an event with an Israeli org that recovers the bodies of the victims of terrorism so they can be properly buried.

continues to rise between Palestinians and Israelis in TeaneckOn Monday night, an event run by ZAKA, an international organization that is central in providing those slaughtered a dignified burial, was being held at the temple when pro-Palestinian demonstrators converged.The group of paramedics known as ZAKA began as an association of religious Jews who stepped forward to collect the remains of terror victims. According to Jewish law, bodies must be buried as intact as possibl

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war live updates: Biden says Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'This is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Former SDSU president praised for academic, athletic success dies at 82Weber died Sunday at his home in Jersey City, New Jersey, on his 82nd birthday.

Source: KPBSnews - 🏆 240. / 63 Read more »

Missing New Jersey hiker found safe after being spotted on Ring camera in New YorkPolice said the woman regularly hikes at Ringwood State Park and was disoriented after spending the night in the woods.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

6 Months After New York Banned Airbnb, New Jersey Is Doing GreatNew York placed strict restrictions on short-term rentals last year. Rents still remain high, and some former hosts are frustrated. Meanwhile, Airbnb rentals in New Jersey are booming.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

How much rain will New York and New Jersey get Wednesday and Thursday?The First Alert Weather Team has declared a Red Alert for heavy rain.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »

New Jersey lawmakers weigh raising gas tax, new $250 registration fee for electric vehiclesIt could be getting more expensive to drive electric vehicles in the Garden State.

Source: CBSNewYork - 🏆 268. / 63 Read more »