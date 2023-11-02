Anti-Israel activists tearing down Hamas hostage posters is ‘antisemitism at its deepest level,’ NYC leaders say

The man tried to reach over to grab a flyer Tuesday evening, only to be rejected by a group guarding the pole at 68th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side.

United States Headlines Read more: ALLSIDESNOW »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WSJ: Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israel Says It Struck Jabalia Refugee Camp, Killing Hamas CommanderThe latest news on the escalating conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

Source: WSJ | Read more ⮕

ABC7NY: Rising antisemitism since Hamas' terror attack in Israel is part of 'preexisting' trend: DHSThe Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday gathered security leaders to address a range of threats to the U.S., including antisemitism stemming from the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: ABC7NY | Read more ⮕

NBCNEWYORK: CUNY schools' antisemitism policies to be reviewed amid Israel-Hamas protests, Hochul saysThe governor made the announcement a day after she visited Cornell University to pledge that state police would investigate online posts threatening violence…

Source: NBCNewYork | Read more ⮕

ABC: Rising antisemitism since Hamas' terror attack in Israel is part of 'preexisting' trend, DHS chief saysSecretary Alejandro Mayorkas testified about urgent threats.

Source: ABC | Read more ⮕

FOXNEWS: Miss Israel condemns Hamas regime in viral Instagram video: ‘Hamas is ISIS’A Miss Israel winner wore her military uniform and implored people around the world to note parallels between genocidal ISIS terrorists and the Hamas regime in Gaza.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

CNNBRK: Live updates: Israel-Hamas war, crisis in Gaza as Israel warns of long warIsrael says the next stage of war with Hamas has begun after expanding its ground operations in Gaza. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in the enclave is deepening. Follow for live updates.

Source: cnnbrk | Read more ⮕