Anti-Harris Movement Shuns VP After She Rejects Meeting with Palestinian American Families

Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly shown a lack of compassion for the victims of her and President Joe Biden ’s policies in a pattern that transcends political lines.
“I think that it shows she believes our service members are disposable,” Shamblin said. “And that’s exactly the feeling that we’ve got from the White House, is that our heroes, our children, my daughter-in-law, was disposable and replaceable and not important,” said Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of fallen Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee.“And I can’t live with that. It’s not acceptable. Our service members are the most important people in our society,” she added.
“They’ll keep it under the rug. And we’re — I’m pretty much used to it, but I’m gonna, I’m gonna fight it, you know, I’m gonna call it out every step of the way,” he continued.
Kamala Harris Joe Biden Israel-Hamas War Palestinian American Families Uncommitted Movement
