Anti-abortion groups keep losing ballot measure votes. They believe Ohio will buck the trend.

A supporter of Issue 1, the Right to Reproductive Freedom amendment, attends a rally held by Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. | Joe Maiorana/AP PhotoCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Anti-abortion groups are banking on Ohio to end the movement’s run of state-level losses and create a blueprint for battles in 2024 and beyond.
“Ohio is a classic test market state,” said Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic Sen.next year. “People know that, ‘Hey, if my product sells in Ohio, then I can sell it other places.’ The same logic applies politically.
The abortion-rights groups pushing for the amendment’s passage see equally high stakes in Ohio, but insist the same messaging of freedom from government interference that helped their side win in six states last year will work again. headtopics.com
Ohio has the only state referendum on abortion this year, meaning national anti-abortion groups like Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and Students for Life can focus their resources.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson also signed anti-abortion legislation and DeWine’s tactics could offer a roadmap should those state laws go before voters next year.Ohio Republicans held a special election in August on a proposal to require a supermajority vote to change the state constitution — a tacticwas aimed at making it harder to approve the abortion-rights referendum. headtopics.com
“The language that we drafted is very clear, and explains to Ohioans what is in this constitutional amendment,” LaRose said in an interview. “I thought it was silly that the other side wanted to take issue over the difference between ‘fetus’ and ‘unborn child.’ The word ‘fetus’ is a Latin word that means offspring. So by definition, it means unborn child. I’m glad that the court supported that.