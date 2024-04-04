Anthony Joshua to Face Winner of Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk Bout

Anthony Joshua is scheduled to face the winner of the upcoming Tyson Fury - Oleksandr Usyk unification bout. If the winner is stripped of a title, Joshua could still fight on the same card against another opponent for the vacated title.

Anthony Joshua Tyson Fury Oleksandr Usyk Boxing Title Fight

