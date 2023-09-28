Anthony Anderson Blames This Key Element Of The Masked Singer For Early Elimination (Was He At A Disadvantage?)

Anthony Anderson opens up about The Masked Singer. After his big reveal on The Masked Singer, Anthony gave an exit interview backstage following the episode.

During his brief comments, he explained why he was kicked off the show--and he's placing the blame partially on the key element that separates itself from all the other talent competition shows out there: the masked costume itself.

First, Anthony joked that he came all the way from South Africa just to do The Masked Singer, only to be booted off first. But when looking back on his performance, he knew he wasn't the best. "My performance, I will admit, was slightly off a little bit," he acknowledged. Anthony revealed that the rubber ducky mask he wore on The Masked Singer was too small for his "huge head." As a result, "the mask constricted my mouth from opening to hit the notes that I wanted to hit.

Read more:

screenrant »

The Masked Singer: S’More Identity Prediction & CluesThe Masked Singer's S'More's clues and identity.

Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police sayPolice and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday night, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests

Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot Philadelphia stores leading to several arrests, police sayPolice and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday night, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests.

Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot stores in Philadelphia’s Central CityGroups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests, authorities and witnesses said.

Over 100 masked teens ransack and loot Philadelphia stores, police sayPolice and witnesses say groups of teenagers swarmed into stores in Philadelphia’s Central City on Tuesday night, stuffing plastic bags with merchandise and fleeing, although police made several arrests

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Anthony Anderson, who was just unmasked during The Masked Singer season 10, knows exactly why he was eliminated. After a special premiere episode that saw Anonymouse revealed as superstar singer Demi Lovato, the competition officially kicked off with the first five contestants from The Masked Singer season 10. Gazelle performed Alanis Morissette's "Uninvited," Diver took on Journey's "Any Way You Want It," S'More covered Niall Horan's "Slow Hands," and Cow sang Imagine Dragons' "Bones." Meanwhile, Rubber Ducky came out with a lot of energy and performed Dexys Midnight Runners' "Come On Eileen." However, he was eliminated from the competition and unmasked as none other than the Black-ish actor.

After his big reveal on The Masked Singer, Anthony gave an exit interview backstage following the episode. During his brief comments, he explained why he was kicked off the show--and he's placing the blame partially on the key element that separates itself from all the other talent competition shows out there: the masked costume itself.

First, Anthony joked that he came all the way from South Africa just to do The Masked Singer, only to be booted off first. But when looking back on his performance, he knew he wasn't the best. "My performance, I will admit, was slightly off a little bit," he acknowledged. Anthony revealed that the rubber ducky mask he wore on The Masked Singer was too small for his "huge head." As a result, "the mask constricted my mouth from opening to hit the notes that I wanted to hit."

Anthony Anderson Thinks He "Over-Rehearsed" Masked Singer Performance However, despite faulting the rubber ducky costume as one of the things that caused him to deliver a performance not worthy of advancing, Anthony also looked inward at what he could have done differently to improve the situation. He admitted that he "over-rehearsed." He was "trying to be perfect" when practicing ahead of time. By giving it his all during rehearsals, he realized he "didn't have anything left to give" when filming the episode.As the Masked Singer season 10 panelists and studio audience first witnessed Rubber Ducky when he made his entrance, it was clear that the designers crafted an adorable costume for a then-masked Anthony. They created the costume to look as if a yellow rubber duck was in a bathtub, with a ton of bubbles enveloping his body. A shower curtain was attached to the back. When he came out on stage, it did look like he had a slightly difficult time walking out; maybe it because the weight of the costume was front-loaded by the bathtub.

Various guesses were thrown out by the Masked Singer panelists as to who could be under the Rubber Ducky mask, but it was Ken Jeong, who's notorious for spewing out nonsensical guesses, that deserves the credit for correctly guessing Anthony. Robin Thicke predicted that Rubber Ducky was David Arquette. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg's final guess was Marlon Wayans. Nicole Scherzinger, who is being replaced by Rita Ora during The Masked Singer season 11, believed Jaleel White was on the stage. When all was said and done, though, Anthony was unmasked and the panelists were shocked that Ken was actually right.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.