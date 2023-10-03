Anoushka Shankar keeps pushing the boundaries of sitar music

London-based sitar player Anoushka Shankar began performing in public when she was 13, almost 30 years ago, and was soon playing such major venues as the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. In those appearances, she usually accompanied her father, Ravi Shankar, the world’s leading sitarist until his death in 2012.
Shankar is taking a quick break from a London studio where she’s mixing the second in a planned trilogy of EPs, “Forever, For Now.” The first installment was just released and will provide some of the material for her Oct. 6 concert at Strathmore Music Center.
"I wanted to make something that felt deeply peaceful and could achieve the sort of intimacy and space in the music that I found myself listening to over the last several years," the sitarist says of the series.
Although her style is rooted in Indian music, Shankar studied classical piano as a teenager and has long incorporated elements of other traditions. She has also collaborated with pop musicians, including her half sister, Norah Jones.
"The band is new, and I find them so inspiring that it's really changed the sound of everything we're playing," Shankar says. "So even though we're playing a mix of new and old music, the whole thing feels really fresh.
The most unusual aspect of Shankar’s current group is the bass, which plays a role that doesn’t exist in Indian classical music. It was while working on fusions of Indian and electronic modes that the sitarist “started getting used to what that sounded like, having that low end.