Another Spider-Man Spinoff Movie Gets A Disappointing Update

Now, a new update about Silver Sable strongly suggests that the movie has been fully canceled. Lindsey Anderson Beer was previously connected to the movie as a writer, but she recently spoke to Comicbook.com, explaining she doesn't believe Sony is currently moving forward with the project. While there may be more to the story that she doesn't know as she was only attached for a relatively short time, this update combines with Sony's lack of information about the project over several years to paint a grim picture of the movie's prospects. Read Beer's full quotation below:

"[Silver Sable] was something that Sony was looking at and then, as far as I know, is not currently developing. I had to hop off that to another project at the time. I was only on it as -- people hire writers as, it's called a 'weekly,' I was helping them out. But yeah, I'm not sure."

Now, a new update about Silver Sable strongly suggests that the movie has been fully canceled. Lindsey Anderson Beer was previously connected to the movie as a writer, but she recently spoke to Comicbook.com, explaining she doesn't believe Sony is currently moving forward with the project. While there may be more to the story that she doesn't know as she was only attached for a relatively short time, this update combines with Sony's lack of information about the project over several years to paint a grim picture of the movie's prospects. Read Beer's full quotation below:

"[Silver Sable] was something that Sony was looking at and then, as far as I know, is not currently developing. I had to hop off that to another project at the time. I was only on it as -- people hire writers as, it's called a 'weekly,' I was helping them out. But yeah, I'm not sure."

What The Silver Sable Movie Would've Been About Not much is known about what Sony's Silver Sable would have looked like had it come to fruition. However, the project first started as Silver and Black, starring both Silver Sable and Black Cat, before being split into two solo projects. Reportedly, Silver and Black would have featured Sable aided by the government and hunting down Felicia Hardy, aka Black Cat, so her solo movie may have been reworked to follow that story with a different target. As a mercenary for hire, Silver Sable could be logically pitted against any number of Marvel heroes or villains. Spider-Man would have been the most exciting option, but given the web-slinger still hasn't appeared in Sony's Venom universe films, he was likely not in serious consideration.Furthermore, Silver and Black was set to feature a handful of established Marvel villains. Silver Sable and Black Cat would have crossed paths with Mendel Stromm, who would have developed exo-suits for Scorpion and Tarantula. It's possible that some of those villains may have been reworked for Silver Sable, though no official confirmation has come out. Sable is a Spider-Man villain who seems particularly well suited for a movie devoid of Peter Parker, so time will tell if Sony rekindles their work on Silver Sable sometime in the future or not.