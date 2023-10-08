Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championships

Simone Biles’s appetite for victory is insatiable. The American superstar claimed a third gold medal at the 2023 gymnastics world championships on Sunday by winning the women’s beam with a superb routine on the final day of the competition. Biles oozed confidence throughout.

In Antwerp, where she started her collection of 22 world titles 10 years ago, Biles has made a stunning return to the international stage. She also claimed a silver medal on vault after the sixth all-around title that made her the most decorated gymnast in history, male or female. And she led the U.S. women to a record seventh straight victory in the team event.

Read more:

sdut »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Another one for Biles: American superstar gymnast wins 22nd gold medal at world championshipsSimone Biles has claimed a third gold medal at the 2023 gymnastics world championships on Sunday by winning the women’s beam with a superb routine on the final day of the competition. Biles oozed confidence throughout. She had no hesitation on her jumps and delivered controlled spins before dismounting in style, with just a small hop when landing. She earned a score of 14.800 points to win ahead of China’s Zhou Yaqin by a margin of just 0.1 of a point. Rebeca Andrade of Brazil took the bronze me

Simone Biles wins vault silver at World Championships after falling on landing Biles IIA day after winning a sixth all-around title to become the most decorated gymnast in history, Simone Biles added to her extraordinary medal collection with a silver in the vault at the Artistic Gymnas

American Simone Biles becomes most decorated gymnast of all time: ‘It was emotional’American gymnast Simone Biles earned the all-time record for world and Olympic medals when she won gold at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Friday.

Rebeca Andrade wins vault's world title, denies Biles another gold medal at world championshipsRebeca Andrade of Brazil has denied Simone Biles a 22nd world title by winning the women’s vault competition ahead of the American superstar

Simone Biles wins 22nd world championship gold medal as she finishes first in the women’s beamSimone Biles won her 22nd world championship gold medal on Sunday, finishing first in the beam competition at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Rebeca Andrade wins vault's world title, denies Biles another gold medal at world championshipsRebeca Andrade of Brazil has denied Simone Biles a 22nd world title by winning the women’s vault competition ahead of the American superstar. A day after she became the most decorated gymnast in histo