Kroger announced this week it will accept EBT payments at stores nationwide. The chain had previously offered the service at select locations.

“We believe everyone should have access to fresh, affordable and nutritious food,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s Chairman and CEO said in a statement. “I am so proud of our passionate teams who worked closely with the USDA to remove barriers to healthy foods so that more of America can access the food they need to thrive.”

Benefits can only be used for SNAP-eligible products and the customer must cover the cost of delivery or pick-up fees, according to Kroger’s website. The customer is also responsible for the cost of any non-SNAP-eligible products. headtopics.com

In its announcement, Kroger said accepting SNAP payments online “makes it easier and more convenient than ever for customers to purchase fresh and healthy foods.”and all the EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Customers will also be required to provide their PIN at checkout.

