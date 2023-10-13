Another element of Trump’s ‘rigged election’ narrative collapses

A voter waits to casts a ballot at a polling location inside Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Academy in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Nov. 3, 2020.

Some of these assertions, like the media one, were hand-waving that had the utility of being hard to quantify.

What’s more, that Democratic areas would be more frequent recipients of grants from CTCL made sense given that these were traditionally places where voting was more difficult or turnout was historically lower. And what’s the goal of backstopping elections systems if not to ensure thatThe crux of the argument, though, was that this money led to turnout boosts that cost Trump a victory. headtopics.com

That’s a smaller turnout effect than was seen with a number of other changes that were or could have been implemented. Those counties were also harder hit in the early weeks of the pandemic. But the suggestion is that the causation offered by Trump is backward: CTCL’s bolstering Democratic-voting places was driven by the places, not CTCL (much less Zuckerberg).

Read more:

washingtonpost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Trump Blames Israel-Hamas War on ‘Rigged’ 2020 Election“If the election wasn’t rigged, there would be nobody even thinking about going into Israel,” said the ex-president on Wednesday

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Reveals Multiple New Suits at New York Comic-ConMarvel's Spider-Man 2 has debuted two new suits.

2 New Movies Take The Oscar Biopic In A New DirectionMarina Fang (she/her) is a senior culture reporter at HuffPost, based in New York. She primarily covers film and television, examining their intersection with politics, race and gender. Previously, she was a breaking news and national politics reporter, which included managing much of HuffPost's evening and weekend coverage of the 2016 election.

After troubled start, New York is shaking up its legal marijuana market with new competitorsNew York officials launched legal recreational marijuana sales by promising many of the first retail licenses to people with past drug convictions, hoping to…

After troubled start, New York is shaking up its legal marijuana market with new competitorsArticles and videos about After troubled start, New York is shaking up its legal marijuana market with new competitors on FOX 5 New York.

Gisele Bündchen Wows in New Topless Campaign as This Jeans Brand's New AmbassadorSince announcing her split from Tom Brady late last year, it seems like Gisele Bündchen has a new glow about her. From her ultra-confident red carpet appearances, including her first solo appearance at the Met Gala in almost two decades, and her jaw-dropping fashion campaigns, she's proving she's never looked more beautiful and radiant.