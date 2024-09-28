Another Death and Four New West Nile Virus Cases Reported in Denton County

Another death and four new cases of the West Nile virus were reported across Denton County , the county's public health department said.The deceased lived in Sanger. The other cases were reported for residents in the southeast part of unincorporated Denton County , Sanger, Trophy Club and Flower Mound. Their conditions were not released. To protect the patient's confidentiality, personal information for the deceased and the additional cases will not be released.
“With the continued activity of West Nile virus mosquitoes, the announcement of the second WNV-related death, and additional human cases in Denton County, we urge community members to continue to be proactive in reducing mosquito breeding sites and using repellents. These straightforward steps are effective ways to safeguard your community and yourself from mosquito-borne diseases," said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH assistant director and chief epidemiologist.
