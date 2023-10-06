San Diego plans to open a new lot where homeless people may legally camp by the end of October, potentially expanding the region's shelter capacity by hundreds of spots. At the same time, proposals to expand a men's facility downtown and build an expansive site on federal land just got harder.

'' The carpets and bathrooms were showing their age, Edwards added, and a roof leak forced hundreds of people inside to temporarily relocate a year ago. But he was mainly concerned that there wouldn't be enough psychiatric support for people with mental illnesses. The facility does not yet have an end date and officials continue to look for a place to relocate the men inside.

Read more:

sdut »

Mont Blanc shrinks over two metres in height in two years - researchersWestern Europe's highest peak, Mont Blanc, has lost more than two metres (6.5 ft) in height over the past two years, French researchers said on Thursday.

France's highest peak Mont Blanc shrinks over two meters in two yearsScientists have been monitoring Mont Blanc's changes every two years since 2001 to study climate crisis' impact on the Alps.

Mont Blanc shrinks by over two meters in two yearsFrance's highest mountain, Mont Blanc, has shrunk by over two meters in height over the past two years, researchers said on Thursday, measuring the Alpine peak at 4,805.59 meters (15,766.4 feet).

US expels two Russian diplomats to retaliate for the expulsion of two American diplomats from MoscowThe Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two U.S. diplomats from Moscow last month. The State Department says it took the action in response to Russia declaring the two American diplomats persona non grata because of contacts with a Russian national who had once worked for the now-closed U.S. consulate in Russia’s far-eastern city of Vladivostok and was arrested this year. Spokesman Matthew Miller said: “The department will not tolerate the Russian government’s pattern of harassment of our diplomats.' The expulsions come at a time of animosity over the war in Ukraine and as diplomatic relations have plummeted to their worst level since the Cold War.

US expels two Russian diplomats to retaliate for the expulsion of two American diplomats from MoscowThe Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two U.S. diplomats from Moscow last month

US expels two Russian diplomats to retaliate for the expulsion of two American diplomats from MoscowThe Biden administration has ordered two Russian diplomats expelled from the United States in retaliation for the expulsion of two U.S. diplomats from Moscow last month